Warriors need Butler to step up if they want to win Game 4 down 2-1

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-97 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, putting them down 2-1 in the series.



With Stephen Curry sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Jimmy Butler III and Jonathan Kuminga had standout performances but could not overcome a late rally by the Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.



Can the Warriors level the series in Game 4?

Playoff Jimmy is back

Butler, stepping up to carry the Warriors’ offense in Curry’s absence, delivered a classic “Playoff Jimmy” performance but struggled late in the game due to heavy minutes and physical fatigue.

He was aggressive, scoring 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting (57.9%), including 4-of-6 in the third quarter, along with four assists.



However, in the fourth quarter, he could only score 5 points on 1-of-7 shooting (14.3%) and had no points in the final 8 minutes.



Fatigue from playing 43 minutes and Minnesota’s size (with players like Gobert and Randle) limited his effectiveness at the rim, forcing him to kick the ball out or miss layups.



While Butler’s 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists were impressive, his high playing time and 26 shot attempts highlighted the Warriors’ lack of secondary offensive options.



Minnesota’s defensive adjustments, including doubling Butler late in the game and leveraging Gobert’s rim protection, took him out of the game during crucial moments.



His synergy with Kuminga was a bright spot; together, they scored a combined 63 points, accounting for 64.9% of Golden State’s total offense.

Kuminga looks like a star

Kuminga, coming off the bench, had a breakout playoff game, showcasing his athleticism and scoring versatility as the Warriors’ second option.



His first-half performance helped spark a 13-1 run, allowing the Warriors to take a 42-40 lead at halftime despite their 0-for-5 shooting from three-point range.

Kuminga finished with 30 points, a playoff career-high, and his 72.7% true shooting percentage demonstrated his efficiency as both a slasher and spot-up shooter.



He had a +5 plus/minus, the only positive rating among the Warriors, underlining his impact. However, his inexperience showed late in the game, as he had a turnover and missed crucial shots under pressure.



Butler’s post-game comments about their successful partnership—”Me and JK could thrive together”—suggest a promising two-man game for the future.

Poor outing for Draymond and Podziemski

Draymond Green’s foul-out with 4:38 left in the game was a turning point.



The Timberwolves scored 18 points in the last 5 minutes, capitalizing on Green’s absence with six straight makes at the rim.

His early fouls in the fourth quarter, including one that led to his ejection, exposed the team’s need for better discipline and rim protection.



The controversial McDaniels call, where Green was penalized for minimal contact, drew heavy criticism from fans and analysts.



Green’s role as the Warriors’ defensive leader, secondary playmaker, and emotional motivator is crucial, especially without Curry. His ejection in Game 3 highlighted the team’s vulnerabilities.

Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors’ second-year guard, has been a disappointment in the series, failing to provide either an offensive spark or reliable defense.



The team’s struggles with 26.1% three-point shooting and low volume significantly hampered their offense. Podziemski was singled out by Minnesota, particularly in pick-and-roll situations.



Edwards easily drove past him for 6 points in the second half, exploiting Podziemski’s 6’4” frame and average lateral quickness.



He must regain confidence in his three-point shooting and take open looks to stretch Minnesota’s defense and create driving lanes for Butler and Kuminga.



Season on the line in Game 4

Looking ahead, with Curry likely out until at least Game 6, the Warriors face a must-win situation in Game 4.



Their 14 turnovers, poor three-point shooting, and defensive collapse without Green proved decisive.

For Game 4, Golden State must maximize the chemistry between Butler and Kuminga, improve spacing, and keep their defensive anchor on the floor to even the series.