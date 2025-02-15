Warriors nearing deal with former lottery pick for frontcourt depth

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of elevating one of their G League talents to their NBA roster this winter.

Warriors: Kevin Knox to garner short-term deal

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Golden State likes what they’ve seen from Santa Cruz Warriors star Kevin Knox and want to see what he’s got with their main roster:

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“The Warriors intend to sign Kevin Knox into one of their vacant roster spots out of the All-Star break, per sources. Ten-day contract. Knox is averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds in Santa Cruz. Organization has been high on him back to summer league. An extra big scoring wing,” Slater reported on Friday afternoon.

Knox could get minutes in upcoming Warriors stint

Knox has been a stout contributor for Santa Cruz this season. Across 16 games played, the Kentucky product has also added 0.9 blocks per game on 47.1 percent shooting from the field while draining 2.1 three-pointers per contest.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old has not come into his own in the NBA since getting drafted No. 9 overall in the 2018 Draft. Nevertheless, Knox is a sizable forward who plays a patient style of basketball. He can also use his aggression to get into the lane and is a reliable catch-and-shooter from deep.

The Warriors need a wing who can score off their bench. Knox is a low-risk option who could carve out a role at the end of Golden State’s bench and stay ready for the playoffs.