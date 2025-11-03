Warriors must address bench woes before it’s too late

The NBA championship hopes may fade for the Warriors if they can’t find more reliable scoring beyond the trio of Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Jonathan Kuminga.



The gap between these three and the next best scoring playmaker on the Warriors is too wide, and addressing this could be the most important move before the trade deadline.



Currently, the Warriors rank 24th in bench scoring over seven games, and although it’s a small sample size, it’s better to improve now than regret later when chasing another title.

Warriors need more consistent role players

The Warriors’ bench struggles with consistency.



Head coach Steve Kerr tends to use a rotating lineup that includes Brandin Podziemski as the fifth or sixth man, depending on the matchup.



Podziemski is a solid player, but it’s harder to develop rhythm and cohesion when there’s no stable starting lineup or consistent roles.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Moving Podziemski from the bench into a bigger role as a connector between starters and reserves puts him in a difficult position, especially since he’s not a natural playmaker.



He averages only 2.7 assists per game, focusing on scoring, which isn’t necessarily the role the Warriors need from him to optimize team performance.



If Podziemski truly becomes a playmaker, players like Buddy Hield, Will Richard, and Moses Moody will get more scoring opportunities.



However, if he’s playing the most minutes, requires the ball to be effective, and doesn’t focus on playmaking, it limits how high the Warriors can climb.

Desirable trade targets

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The upcoming season debut of De’Anthony Melton for the Warriors is exciting, but even he isn’t the perfect solution to maximize the bench.



Rumors around the trade deadline suggest Kuminga might be on the block, but more importantly, finding a playmaker off the bench to energize the second unit and get everyone involved seems like the best move for Golden State.



The talent is there, but the lack of consistent impact is clear, and it hurts the Warriors at crucial moments.



Names like Collin Gillespie, Tre Jones, or Jrue Holiday could be ideal additions, and the Warriors must make tough decisions to fully commit to their championship ambitions.