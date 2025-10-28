Warriors looking to break losing streak against the Clippers

Off a victorious Monday night for the Golden State Warriors, they will look to continue their momentum against the always formidable Los Angeles Clippers.



The injury report is a clean slate for Golden State, as Horford is expected to be good to go, and for the Clippers, Bradley Beal has been ruled out.



The Clippers have won seven straight games against Golden State dating back to 2023, and on the second leg of a back-to-back, does Golden State have the legs to get the job done?

Clippers have been the Warriors’ Kryptonite

The Clippers have seemingly been the Warriors’ kryptonite, but the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga may be the best formula Golden State has to defeat Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old forward went off for 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists Monday night.



Kuminga’s focus—from making the most of inconsistent minutes to a consistent role built on impacting winning—has unlocked the Warriors as a whole, and in four games, they’ve looked every bit of a serious contender with Kuminga playing at this level.

Horford is back to stretch the floor

Horford is well rested and back tonight to be a deterrent to the lob threat and interior presence of Ivica Zubac.



The Warriors and Clippers are ranked in the top five in three-point shooting percentage.

Expect a high-scoring affair as the Clippers’ iso specialist Harden and Kawhi give their best effort against a spread-out, open-lane Warriors offense.

Ty Lue will game plan to stop Curry

Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue has made it clear his goal is always to take Curry out of action, keep the ball out of his hands, and with that in mind, this may be another night of young guys stepping up big, while Jimmy Butler takes advantage of mismatches since Curry will get most of the attention in motion.

Prediction: Warriors 140, Clippers 132 in OT