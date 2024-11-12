Warriors’ key connection could win them sweepstakes for Bucks superstar

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ chances of trading for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo look stronger after a promising recent report.

Warriors: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s agency could factor into potential midseason trade

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer had this to say about the agency connection that Antetokounmpo has with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and how the commonality in representation could hold sway in the former getting dealt to Golden State (h/t Joey Linn of Golden State Warriors on SI):

“The other big connection here to keep an eye on, is the fact that Giannis and Steph [Curry] are both represented by the same agency – Octagon,” Fischer stated. “… We’ve seen these types of synergies make deals happen.”

“Giannis is gonna have a very complicated trade scenario,” Fischer added. “… The fact that he’s represented by the same agency as Steph Curry, I think is just an important detail in all of this.”

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Agency ties have held sway in former team pairings around the NBA

We’ve seen representation play a major role in players linking up with fellow clients around the league, especially in recent years. Klutch Sports Group, headed by Rich Paul, is a classic example. His agency was touted as a having had major sway in talents such as Kentavious Caldwell Pope (Orlando Magic) and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) teaming up with LeBron James on the Lakers ahead of their 2020 championship run. Davis signed with Klutch in 2018, just one year before moving to L.A., and Caldwell-Pope did so in 2014.

Bucks struggles could push Giannis out the door

Antetokounmpo’s agent over at Octagon may become a very busy man in short order. The Bucks (2-8) are reeling to start the year, and the “Greek Freak” has been vocal about his displeasure with the team thus far. He even berated anyone who was not frustrated with losing to “get the f**k out” in the locker room following their penultimate 116-94 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 8.

Signs are increasingly pointing toward the former two-time league MVP forcing his way out of Milwaukee. Should their losing ways uncharacteristically persist, his management team could pull strings to pair him with fellow Octagon client in Warriors vanguard Curry and form a third super team in the Bay midseason.