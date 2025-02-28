Warriors hoping star forward will return during current road trip

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of getting their young star forward back from injury.

Warriors could get Jonathan Kuminga back next week

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

CBS Sports’ James Herbert reported Steve Kerr’s comments on Kuminga’s status from earlier this week:

“We talked today,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday. “The main thing I want for JK is to not press when he comes back. It’s not an easy spot to come back into, where the team’s rolling, contract stuff this summer — he’s going to have a lot on his mind, and I want to make things as smooth and easy as possible. And I want him to understand that it’s not going to happen right away.”

Kuminga set to return for Warriors at perfect time

The Warriors will receive a major scoring boost once the 22-year-old returns to the floor. Kuminga originally went down with a sprained ankle in pregame warmups on Jan. 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Having missed 24 straight games, he’ll rejoin Golden State’s ranks in the midst of them winning seven of their last eight games. The four-year veteran’s 16.8 points per game will add to the Warriors’ playoff surge.

Kuminga’s $10.24 million qualifying offer next season may pressure him into wanting to show out on the court. No matter, coach Kerr will best position him to get his while flowing within the team’s offense, likely off the bench. He and Buddy Hield could form one of the NBA’s best bench-scoring tandems as the playoffs approach.