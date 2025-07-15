Warriors eyeing Seth Curry and Ben Simmons as potential upgrades to their bench

The Golden State Warriors, aiming to maximize their championship window, are reportedly eyeing Ben Simmons and Seth Curry as free-agent targets for the 2025-26 season.



This potential move, reported by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, could bolster the Warriors’ bench depth with low-risk, high-upside additions, addressing specific roster needs while navigating tight salary cap constraints.

Family Reunion in the Bay?

Seth Curry, Stephen Curry’s younger brother, is a 34-year-old sharpshooting guard who shot an impressive 45.6% from three-point range last season with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 6.5 points in limited minutes.



His career 43% three-point shooting makes him a natural fit for Golden State’s motion-heavy offense, which thrives on perimeter shooting to complement Curry’s gravity.

Seth’s ability to stretch the floor would provide much-needed continuity in the second unit, making up for the ‘non-Steph’ minutes issue that has hindered the Warriors for some time.

Seth’s familiarity with high-movement systems and his prior stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State’s G-League affiliate) suggest he could seamlessly integrate into Steve Kerr’s schemes.



Playing alongside his brother could also boost team chemistry and fan excitement, creating a unique narrative for a veteran roster.



His role as a bench shooter would better preserve his big brother Stephen for playoff runs.



However, Seth’s limited defensive prowess and age mean he’s best suited for a specialized role, not heavy minutes, making his likely minimum contract a cost-effective addition.

Former No. 1 pick is an intriguing option for the Warriors

Ben Simmons, the former No. 1 overall pick, presents a riskier but intriguing option.



At 28, Simmons is healthy and open to a minimum deal after averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across stints with the Nets and Clippers last season.

His elite defensive versatility—6’10” with the ability to guard multiple positions—could enhance Golden State’s switch-heavy defensive schemes, pairing well with Draymond Green’s rim protection and playmaking.



Simmons’ court vision and transition passing could thrive in Kerr’s system, creating open looks for Curry and Butler.

However, Simmons’ fit is complicated by his lack of shooting, which exacerbates spacing issues alongside Green, a non-shooter himself.



Simmons and Green’s overlapping skill sets (transition playmaking, defensive versatility) could clog the offense, especially with Curry drawing multiple defenders.



Kerr would need to stagger their minutes or deploy Simmons as a backup center in small-ball lineups, leveraging his 52% field-goal shooting and passing to anchor second units.



His injury history and reduced offensive confidence remain concerns, but a minimum contract mitigates risk, offering high defensive upside if he stays healthy.



A healthy Simmons with this Warriors team may quickly become a fan favorite and even get the starting nod in due time.

Both great for depth

Adding Seth Curry and Simmons would address Golden State’s need for bench scoring and defensive flexibility without breaking the bank.



Seth provides reliable shooting, while Simmons offers playmaking and defense, though his fit requires creative coaching to manage spacing.



Together, they could keep the Warriors competitive in a loaded Western Conference, maximizing the twilight of their core’s careers.