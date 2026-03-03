The Golden State Warriors squandered a 17-point lead in a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The lack of a clear-cut scoring option leads to an overcompensating approach that appears throughout the rotation.



This motion offense is optimized when Stephen Curry is available, and when he’s not, it’s remarkable that Golden State insists on playing a brand of basketball that isn’t built on getting certain guys going and the rest maximizing their given roles.

Podziemski is nowhere near being a go-to guy offensively

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Golden State’s first half was defined by pace, spacing, and decisive shot-making. Brandin Podziemski erupted for 20 points before halftime, making his open looks and capitalizing in transition.



Yet the second half reinforced a critical concern: Podziemski’s optimal value lies in orchestration, not volume scoring.



Once the Clippers shifted defensive attention toward him, his efficiency dipped, and the offense stagnated.



Podziemski lacks elite burst or size to consistently create separation.



His scoring ceiling becomes fragile under tight coverage, and it’s hard to imagine an NBA head coach relying on a Podziemski hot hand to lead them to a victory, given the track record of his entire career.

Role definition remains an issue for the Warriors

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the supporting cast failed to stabilize the offense. Moses Moody managed just 10 points on 12 shots. He tried to get going early offensively, but forced some tough looks that set the tone for how the defense was playing him.



De’Anthony Melton faced the same thing, and it was apparent these two were in the Clippers’ scouting report prior to the contest.

As good as both players are, the Warriors still lack a go-to guy who relieves them of the pressure of getting going early when the defense will pay more attention to them than not.



A bright spot emerged in Nate Williams, who delivered 18 points and hit 3-of-4 from deep, displaying tremendous poise in just his second appearance with the team. Unfortunately, one can’t anticipate relying on Williams when the going gets tough, and role definition remains the underlying issue.



Gui Santos, who had averaged 16 points over his previous five games, saw reduced responsibility to accommodate Draymond Green. Santos still provided energy, but inconsistent deployment disrupts rhythm and development.

This Warriors team has a lot to figure out and little time to do so

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Statistically, Golden State won the turnover and assist battles. Yet defensive breakdowns erased those margins.



The Clippers dominated the interior with a +26 advantage in points in the paint, repeatedly exploiting poor rim protection and late rotations. When the Warriors’ offense inevitably cooled, defensive resistance was absent.



For a roster already stretched into unfamiliar roles, to also lack the sense of urgency required defensively is a losing recipe, and the Warriors, as currently defined, are a low-tier playoff team with very little chance of making any noise outside the play-in