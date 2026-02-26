The Golden State Warriors emphatically responded to adversity, dismantling the Memphis Grizzlies 133-112 on the second leg of a back-to-back.



Golden State played with control, precision, and composure for 48 minutes, looking every bit like a team that knew they let one get away the night prior and brought tremendous energy to ensure a decisive victory over this depleted Grizzlies team.

A Complete Game from the Warriors

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The numbers support the eye test. The Warriors shot 53% from the field, and 41% from three, generated quality looks through crisp ball movement, and had eight players score in double figures.



That level of distribution and camaraderie without the top players speaks to offensive connectivity and how bought in this unit is under the tutelage of head coach Steve Kerr.



They also won the rebounding battle, limited turnovers, and converted consistently in transition — a formula that reflects structural dominance and a seemingly seamless display of two- way execution that will only look better when the heavyweight pieces are back on the chessboard.

Richard and Santos Have the Potential to be Vital Pieces for a Long Time

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rookie Will Richard delivered a strong performance: 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals with cerebral efficiency. His ability to impact the game without forcing action continues to jump off the screen. Always at the right place at the right time, and when granted extended minutes, he rewards the coaching staff with poise well beyond his experience.

Equally compelling is Gui Santos’ sustained rise. Over his last 10 games, the Brazilian forward is averaging 15. 3 points, 5. 4 rebounds, and 3. 3.9 assists on 59% shooting and 45% from deep. At 6′ 7”, his versatility at the stretch- four spot is becoming increasingly valuable — even applying pressure to those watching regarding Draymond Green’s role and future with Golden State.



Santos’ high- level spacing and execution are making him respected by the defense, unlike Green, whose role has become very predictable this season to the Warriors’ detriment.

Tough Upcoming Stretch for Golden State

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

With two nights off, Golden State now awaits updates on Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis. If reinforcements arrive, this performance may prove to be a glimpse of something much bigger brewing. The Warriors have an upcoming four-game stretch against the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, and Thunder.