Warriors adding defensive guard serves as key specialist for title run

The Golden State Warriors made a roster move on Sunday that will impact their strength as a playoff team in 2026.

Warriors add Gary Payton II in free agency this summer

Golden State has agreed to a deal with Gary Payton II for one year. Payton II will earn $3.3 million in 2025-26.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The veteran will stay in Golden State in what is his second stint with the team. Payton II adds a ball-handler to their ranks.

The Warriors needed more playmakers in their reserve unit in the offseason. The Oregon State product gives them that with his rim-running as well as his team-first play.

Warriors may be even stronger with Payton II in town

Payton II will be a force for Golden State against volume scorers. His knack for staying with his man the length of the floor, coupled with his busy hands in the lane, will help the team see an increase in their differentials.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors have new veterans who will address their areas of need. Al Horford gives them the two-way center they’ve needed for more than 10 years. De’Anthony Melton can play next to Curry in their main lineup.

Payton II is the specialist that Golden State can use, as they have in seasons before, including their championship campaign from four years back. Thus, he will be a joy for the team to go to battle with again.