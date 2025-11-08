With 10 games played, times are tough for the Golden State Warriors.



A hectic schedule, early fatigue, and poor defense have put the Warriors in uncharted waters, and the absence of Stephen Curry has only made things worse.



The Warriors’ win percentage without Curry has been abysmal for most of his tenure, and the Denver Nuggets coasted to victory, with the lead ballooning to 28 points and a final score of 129-104.

The Warriors’ lack of effort without Curry is concerning

When the offense is built around one of history’s greatest of all time, his absence creates a ripple effect through the rotation.



The last time the Warriors and Nuggets met, it was a 42-point masterclass from Curry that fueled a victory for the Warriors.

A lack of elite spacing, shot creation, and usual rhythm has now turned into poor execution, heavy isolation, and rushed possessions.



The Nuggets exploited the more predictable Warriors, as that versatility Curry brings could not save the Warriors this time.

A suffocating defensive effort from the Nuggets led to a poor performance from the Warriors’ young core.



What can be said is that when a game plan is made against players like Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, or Moses Moody, they do not have the ability to execute.

Call it an off night, but if any night was the time to perform at your best, it’s against one of the most disciplined rosters in the league, and none of the young guys who started stepped up to the challenge.



In 2025, Draymond Green led all scorers for the Warriors against Denver.

Golden State has a treacherous schedule ahead

Not a single player for Golden State posted a positive plus-minus.



Six players scored in double figures for the Nuggets, as Green stated in the post-game, “It starts individually. Everyone must take the challenge individually.”

The Warriors’ lack of effort on defense highlights the lack of buy-in when Curry is not on the floor, and that simply cannot be.

No Warriors defender can stay in front of their man, and this must be addressed if they hope to even be considered a play-in team.



The Warriors will host the Pacers on Sunday before heading on a back-to-back road trip, which is particularly tough.



No other team will have more than three back-to-backs before mid-November, and the Warriors will have five.