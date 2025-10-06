Takeaways from Warriors first preseason game 

The offseason is officially over, as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in their first preseason game.



Stephen Curry put on a show, the supporting cast looked remarkable, and solid defense was played all around as Golden State secured a 111-103 victory over the Lakers.

Curry looks to be in mid-season form

Reports from Curry’s trainer that Steph’s first step and explosiveness are the fastest they’ve ever been have been confirmed.



Curry scored 14 points in 15 minutes, showcasing the full repertoire in limited court time.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Beating defenders off the dribble, making sharp, timely cuts, and pulling up from 30 feet were just a few of his trademark moves that have made Curry one of the greatest players of all time.



Demonstrating this level of effort with ease in the preseason is a strong sign of how hard he works during the offseason.



This could be one of the best years of his career, proving that at 37, he’s still in his prime.

Horford and Moody stole the show

Head coach Steve Kerr wasted no time giving minutes to Warriors newcomer Al Horford.



Horford’s presence and IQ on both ends make him an improvement over former center Kevon Looney, and Horford put on a tremendous showing, posting three assists and three blocks in only 14 minutes.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Moses Moody also stole the show, posting 19 points in 15 minutes with five threes, making it rain in the Bay.



Going into his fifth year, Moses is expected to take on a bigger role this upcoming season, especially after Curry’s remarks in the postgame press conference about Moody having the best offseason of his career so far.



“It’s his confidence. For a young guy, when you don’t know your minutes, that’s the biggest challenge.”

Lockdown defense in the Bay

There were reports of a minicamp hosted by Jimmy Butler, featuring Warriors players.



A great opportunity to get in rhythm and, more importantly, build cohesion on the defensive end.



The work put in showed during the first game—guarding without fouling, proper communication, making the right reads, and getting out in transition. The Dubs sat on a 24-point lead in the third quarter.

No sign of LeBron or Luka in this first matchup, but regardless, Golden State played with the right focus and intensity.