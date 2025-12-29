The Golden State Warriors can’t seem to get out of their own way.



Stephen Curry delivered another masterclass, scoring 39 points, but the Warriors couldn’t secure a victory, losing to Toronto in overtime, 141-127.



This marked Curry’s 10th game this season with 30 or more points, yet Golden State fell to 4-6 in those games, a very telling statistic of deeper team issues that must be addressed sooner rather than later.



This loss was another indication that the Warriors aren’t where they need to be, and certain aspects continue to undermine their ceiling.

The Curry showcase has hit a speed bump

Curry was once again tasked with carrying a heavy offensive burden that he’s more than capable of handling, but without his team stepping up, the best Curry can do is keep Golden State competitive.



This supporting cast fails to be models of consistency. Secondary scoring shows in spurts rather than sustained stretches, making the Warriors predictable when everything is predicated on Curry’s ability.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Rebounding and turnovers proved to be the most damaging concerns for Golden State on this night.



Losing the turnover battle means losing the game for Golden State, and the lack of discipline in protecting the basketball is far more alarming if one thinks of themselves as a contender.



Curry noted in the postgame conference, “20 turnovers isn’t going to cut it.” The margin of error for this Warriors team is razor-thin at this juncture and requires a level of discipline that takes no play off.



Golden State doesn’t have the personnel to cultivate the discipline needed to maximize this team’s potential.



That’s most obvious in how they lost the rebounding battle to Toronto. Scottie Barnes had 23 points and an insane 25 rebounds against Golden State, while the starting center and forward for the Warriors secured an abysmal six rebounds combined.



The ability to generate second-chance points is critical when other areas are lacking, but the Warriors can’t seem to find their groove in these games within the game that impact winning basketball.



Changes must be made for this team to be legitimate

Ultimately, this loss encapsulates the Warriors’ season-long dilemma.



Curry continues to play at an all-time level, turning 38 in two and a half months, but without the reliable supporting cast, players crashing the glass, and cleaner execution, even his best nights just won’t be enough.



Until these fragments are addressed, every game will simply be the Curry showcase, with no intention to win when it matters most, and everyone knows Curry wants to win it all.