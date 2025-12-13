Stephen Curry surpassed Michael Jordan for most 35+ point games after turning 30 years old in a heartbreaking thriller as the Golden State Warriors fell victim to the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Curry finished with 39 points, five rebounds, and five assists in his return game, but ultimately, a 17-0 run by the Timberwolves sealed the Warriors’ fate in the fourth quarter, and they never recovered.

Curry is still the league’s greatest showman

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

From fans to coaches and even teammates, everyone is captivated watching Curry play basketball.



Curry did everything: he attacked the rim, hit pull-up threes, and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to briefly put Golden State ahead.



One of the greatest players ever, he’s still incredibly productive in his 17th season, demonstrating that being the primary option at this level is unprecedented.



Curry averages 28.5 points per game on an impressive 64% true shooting — prime numbers — and the Warriors must support him by ensuring their rotation is where it needs to be to compete at the highest level.

Golden State must make moves when the trade season opens

This game was bittersweet because the Timberwolves exploited the Warriors’ lack of frontcourt depth, allowing Rudy Gobert to dominate with 24 points and 14 rebounds.



In situations like that, Draymond Green would typically neutralize the big man, but as he recovers from injury, Golden State was too soft physically to disrupt Minnesota’s rhythm.



Five Timberwolves scored 15 or more points, and they protected the ball well, only committing 10 turnovers compared to the Warriors’ 13.



Another ongoing issue for the Warriors is the lack of a consistent secondary scorer behind Curry.



The reserves had a pretty average night, and the late-game collapse on both ends emphasizes that the players expected to complement Steph simply aren’t at that level.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Brandin Podziemski struggles against athleticism that dominates the league, while Jonathan Kuminga had yet another DNP.

Curry’s return was impressive, but if the Warriors want to prove they’re contenders, stringing together wins of this caliber will be essential.



Trades could be made in the coming days.



Head Coach Steve Kerr’s remarks about Kuminga’s DNP seemed more political, and the Warriors should consider moving on from him if he isn’t going to play.



Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, emphasized that Kuminga is healthy and focused on his future, and it appears all parties involved will get their wish.