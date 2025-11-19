A spectacular performance from the Golden State Warriors’ star players still wasn’t enough, as a meddling and stagnant supporting cast failed to get the job done.



A lack of fortitude, hustle, and discipline cost the Warriors in an eight-point, 121–113 loss to the Orlando Magic.



Golden State lost the games within the game, and it ultimately showed, costing them a much-needed victory that stunted the momentum they had gained from a three-game winning streak.

The Warriors stars can’t do it all alone

Curry and Butler gave their best efforts against Orlando. Both are matchup nightmares, as Curry scored 34 points and dished out nine assists, while Butler added 33 points and seven rebounds.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Despite their phenomenal nights on the stat sheet, the loss stood, and with a game against the Miami Heat just 24 hours later, it seemed like a wasted effort because both Steph and Jimmy are unsure if they’ll play Wednesday night.



Curry tweaked his ankle slightly against San Antonio and again in the first half against Orlando.



If this were a home game and the Warriors had a day off, he might have been more likely to play, but they’re taking a cautious approach due to any soreness, which could lead to Curry missing the Miami game.



When asked if he’ll play in Miami, Butler said, “Who knows? We’ll see how we feel when we wake up.”



Both men are crucial to the team, and without one, it’s usually a tougher night for the other.



Given how physically demanding the upcoming game against Miami is likely to be, especially considering recent history, it might be in Golden State’s best interest to prioritize their health.



However, with their competitive drive, it wouldn’t be surprising if they try to suit up and finish this road trip with a win.

The Warriors must address their limitations before it’s too late

The Magic were simply the better team on this night. They imposed their physicality, hustled for every rebound, and dominated in the paint.



The Magic outscored the Warriors by 18 points in the paint, grabbed seven more rebounds, and, more importantly, secured more offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities.



The Warriors are undefeated when they win the turnover battle, but they are 1-7 when they lose it.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Turnovers have been a problem for the Warriors for a decade, but now, with less talent paired with increased turnovers, it carries more weight, especially since the team isn’t performing at the same high level as in past seasons.

Warriors’ role players are simply not cut from the cloth needed to compete at the highest level.



This game was winnable, but Brandin Podziemski has not proven to be consistent enough to earn his current minutes.



Moses Moody looked like a star against the 2-10 Pelicans but couldn’t handle the more physical Tristan De Silva and Anthony Black, who had their way.



Buddy Hield may be a locker room favorite, but in sixteen games, he’s only scored in double figures four times.



Nothing consistent is coming from the Warriors’ bench, and this must be addressed if Golden State wants to contend this season.

How will Golden State get a win in Miami?

The Warriors leaned too small against the much bigger Magic team.



They lost the games within the game, and frankly, they are not good enough as a team.



Despite great performances from Curry and Butler, if you aren’t protecting the ball, and the bench doesn’t show up, winning at the highest level is unlikely.



Addressing these limitations would make victories where Butler and Curry perform as they did tonight much easier.



Next stop: Miami, where even more questions remain.