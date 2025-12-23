The Golden State Warriors shot 29% from three but secured a 23-point victory over the Orlando Magic, putting together what may be their most complete performance of the season.



Showcasing sublime discipline and a balanced offensive attack, they won the turnover battle.



There’s a silver lining with this Warriors team that has yet to hit its apex.



Draymond Green left the bench following an altercation with head coach Steve Kerr, and the Warriors went on a 34-11 run. The days of Green starting for the Warriors may be at an end.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Golden State secured the victory by committee

Per usual, Stephen Curry led all scoring for Golden State with 26 points, and six assists served as the sun in this team’s solar system.



He generated an offensive fluidity that opened the game up for everyone involved.



As surgical a shot-maker as Curry is, it was his gravity that heavily impacted the game down the stretch.

Moses Moody may be the biggest winner of that gravity, as he poured in 20 points on incredible efficiency.



Shooting 8/11 from the field, Moody’s ability to be a consummate professional may be his biggest achievement, either way, given the way this team’s rotations have operated throughout his tenure.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Moody was very decisive, finishing strong, playing tremendous defense, and hitting his open looks.



When Moody has a great night, the Warriors’ floor raises exponentially.

Jimmy Butler continues to be a model of consistency with his third straight 20+ point night.



With Green potentially taking a lesser role in the near future, Butler’s ability will be on full display.



The way he pressures the defense with his IQ and ability to take his defender off the dribble, all within the flow of the offense, has made it so there’s no rest for the opposing team.



In non-Curry minutes, they’re getting carved up by Butler, and vice versa.

It’s time for the Warriors to go on a run

Defense ultimately wins championships, and this is the fifth time in the last ten games the Warriors have held their opponents below 100 points.



Sitting third in the league in defensive rating, only trailing both first seeds in the East and West, suggests that, with consistency on offense, this Warriors team has the potential to go on a legitimate run.



The patented “40 wins before 20 losses” creeps up on Golden State.



With 15 losses, it would mean they’d have to go 25-5 in their next thirty games to remain potential contenders.



This was a really feel-good win, with contributions from stars and role players alike, and a patented defensive presence.



With their upcoming schedule featuring a heavy home stand, maybe it’s not too far-fetched to see the Warriors go on a legitimate run.