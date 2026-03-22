The Golden State Warriors lost 126-110 to the Atlanta Hawks, and the overall outlook remains concerning.



With only two wins in their last 12 games, Golden State seems to be a team running on fumes—lacking rhythm, consistency, and identity on both ends of the court.



This wasn’t just another loss; it was another sign of a team going through the motions rather than playing with unity that strengthens their game plan and approach.

Kuminga was locked down by the Warriors

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the main storylines of the night involved Jonathan Kuminga and his much-anticipated “revenge game.” Instead, it served as a harsh reminder of how familiarity can diminish a player’s strengths.



The Warriors effectively recognized Kuminga’s tendencies, cutting off his driving lanes and forcing him into uncomfortable positions—the result: just 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting. For a player still developing his offensive game, this matchup revealed the limitations that can appear against a well-prepared defense.



Despite the on-court struggles, there was a positive vibe in the game. Stephen Curry and several Warriors made a point of showing Kuminga respect after the game, reflecting the strong relationships still within the organization.

Curry returning to action soon

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is, however, a growing sense of optimism about Curry’s upcoming return. Although he’s been ruled out for the next two games, his progress is promising. He has increased his individual workouts and is expected to join live practices soon, with a reevaluation planned when the team returns home.



At 1–4 on this road trip with a final game against the Dallas Mavericks approaching, the Warriors are looking for stability. Until Curry comes back, maintaining competitiveness—not just effort—remains their biggest challenge.