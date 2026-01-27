As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Jonathan Kuminga stands at the center of the Golden State Warriors’ most consequential roster dilemma.



What once looked like a promising bridge between eras has instead become a revolving door of malpractice, speculation, and an array of untimely quotes that have undeniably shaped the trade market for the young forward.

Malpractice has left the Warriors’ front office looking amateur

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Inconsistent minutes, an unclear role, and a lack of sustained on-court trust have made it difficult for other teams to fully buy into Kuminga’s upside.



The Warriors were right to avoid selling low in the offseason.



One would think they would do all they could to ensure Kuminga’s value is at its apex.



Instead, 16 straight DNPs, and now the market for Kuminga is more about quantity over quality.



For a guy who averaged over 20 points per game in the playoffs and started the season really strong, Golden State has the audacity to expect a certain tier of player in exchange.



Instead, they’re left with marginal draft compensation and low-rotation pieces that don’t have the same upside as Kuminga due to the mishandling of the young forward this season.



Without Butler, Golden State will rely on Kuminga

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The paradigm shifted drastically following the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler, and now the Warriors have shot themselves in the foot.



After all the discrediting and shots fired at Kuminga for months, they now must pivot to him when they need him.



Butler’s absence leaves a glaring void on the wing, forcing the Warriors to reevaluate whether even trading Kuminga would be best for business.



Golden State loses its leverage with Butler hurt because now teams know they don’t have to sell big for Kuminga.



Kuminga’s camp has already demanded a trade, and the biggest priority for Kuminga is to be healthy for whatever team he’s on post-Golden State.

Trading Kuminga sooner rather than later is the best option

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The best path forward now requires Kuminga to play winning basketball when he’s healthy, with two and a half weeks to raise his value as high as the Warriors can get it.



Allow him to show his ability to score at will, rebounding tenacity, and guard multiple positions while thriving in meaningful minutes.



If a deal materializes, it must be for an immediate contributor who complements Stephen Curry.



Golden State needs a self-creating volume scorer, and some may argue that Kuminga has the ability to be that for the Warriors, but the relationship seems to be irreparable.



If a market for Kuminga fails to bring in what the Warriors need, prioritizing that in the offseason is a must.



When flexibility and demand traditionally increase, the Warriors could ultimately preserve value and regain leverage that a rigid deadline would sacrifice.



For the sake of maximizing Curry, still playing at an extremely high level and still being a top 10 player in this league, making this trade happen sooner rather than later will allow the camaraderie to be cemented with a tunnel vision of goals to come, not just speculation prolonging the inevitable.