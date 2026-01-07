The Golden State Warriors return home to face the Milwaukee Bucks in what looks to be a tone-setting contest, the first of eight straight home games for Golden State.



This is a prime opportunity for the Warriors to stabilize their season and go on a run, but that won’t be without its tribulations, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging 33 points and 12 rebounds in his last three games, will be in action.



The last time these two teams squared off, the Bucks claimed victory without Giannis, so an added layer of confidence trails them into this matchup.



With the Warriors favored (-245 odds and a 6.5-point spread on Fanduel), expect them to rise to the occasion in this one.

Expect a brilliant performance from Stephen Curry

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The sun in the Warriors’ solar system, Stephen Curry, will be in action tonight at the center of this matchup.



The Bucks have had a hard time containing guards this season, allowing the fifth-most points per game to the position.



That vulnerability aligns with Curry’s strengths, and the last time these two teams met, it was Ryan Rollins getting the last laugh on his former team.



Following the malpractice from officials last game, paired with a motivated Curry looking to get back at his former teammate, the Bucks may be in for a masterclass tonight.



With Curry averaging 32.1 minutes per game, he’s averaging 28.7 points per game, a favorable benchmark that the Warriors will use as fuel tonight.



Expect Golden State to exploit the weaker guard coverage, allowing both Curry and Jimmy Butler to feast, go “mismatches hunting,” push the tempo, and use off-ball movement to stress Milwaukee’s lack of defensive discipline.



A disciplined Warriors defense will be able to defeat Milwaukee

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ball security will also be critical in this matchup.



The Warriors are coming off their cleanest performance of the season, with only seven turnovers against the Clippers, and that benchmark must carry over into this home stand.



Antetokounmpo thrives on transition offense, and careless execution could swiftly shift momentum in the Bucks’ favor.

Crisp decision-making starts at the top, and while it may be easier to be lackadaisical at home, Golden State must be diligent.



Emphasizing connectivity to negate second-chance opportunities and focusing on rebounding against a much more athletic Bucks squad will make a world of difference.



Forcing the Bucks to execute in the half court favors the Warriors, ranked sixth in the league in defensive rating, where they were once top three.



Tonight, a locked-in performance would look well on the team’s overall defensive capabilities.

This contest is a chance to establish much-needed momentum for the Warriors.



5-3 in their last eight games, a winning streak at the right time, and a formidable trade in this home stand mean the Warriors may look like an entirely different team for the better when they finally get back on the road.