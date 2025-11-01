Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Game Preview & Keys to Victory

A chance for the Golden State Warriors to regain momentum after a lackluster road performance could spell disaster for the winless Indiana Pacers.



However, a wounded team is even more dangerous, playing with the fire and desperation that the Warriors lacked in their loss to Milwaukee.



The Pacers will have a roaring home crowd eager for their first win of the season against one of the top teams in the West.

Where the Warriors must be better

Expect a stronger showing from the role players in this game.



Brandin Podziemski tends to perform better against less physically imposing teams, while Moses Moody, just five games removed from a hand injury, will look to take on a bigger role after a scoreless 10 minutes against the Bucks.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Limiting turnovers will be nearly certain to lead to a win.



In both of their losses this season, they turned the ball over at least 19 times, but in peak execution against the Denver Nuggets, only eight turnovers by Golden State resulted in their best win of the season so far.



With the Pacers being short-handed, they anticipate the Warriors’ mistakes and miscues, which will enable them to run in transition quickly and get easier looks.

The Kuminga show in prime time

A depleted front court for the Pacers is good news for Jonathan Kuminga.



The young forward has looked remarkable on the floor. In two of his last three games, he scored over 20 points, grabbing at least eight rebounds in both.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Dominating inside against mismatches and securing rebounds will be what makes Kuminga even more of an integral part of the team, and he has room tonight to fully showcase his abilities.

Avoid the trap game

The Pacers lack the leadership and continuity they once had, but their head coach, Rick Carlisle, remains one of the best in the league.



Golden State will not come out looking to dominate initially and might find themselves fighting or even making a comeback against players eager to knock off one of the most dominant teams of the last decade.



A strong performance from Kuminga and a tone-setting display from Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green on both ends should secure the victory for Golden State.

Prediction: Warriors 125, Pacers 110