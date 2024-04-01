Yankees Parlays and Ladder Challenge Day 3: April 1, 2024

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Our Yankees Parlays are RED-HOT to open the year, cashing three straight hit parlays, but we love the pitching matchup today. Aaron Judge hitting his first homer this season and recording a run would feed families, and ladder challenge Day 3 is cooked up and ready to roll!

Yankees Parlay (+111)

Anthony Rizzo: 1+ Hits

Ryne Nelson had a .294 average allowed against left-handed pitching, and Anthony Rizzo has a hit in three of his four games played on the season, making this a good matchup for a hitter that’s having a solid start to their season

Juan Soto: 1+ Hits

Juan Soto is RED HOT to open the season, and Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson is horrible against left-handed hitters. We love Soto continuing his hot stretch and picking up a hit in this game.

Yankees Parlay (+119)

Aaron Judge: 1+ Runs

While Aaron Judge has gotten off to a slow start, Ryne Nelson doesn’t have a reliable breaking ball, and that puts him at a disadvantage against an elite fastball hitter with power like Judge. With how the rest of the lineup has been performing, we could see Judge score on a hit, or do it all himself with a blast.

Juan Soto: 1+ Hits

NBA Parlay (LADDER CHALLENGE DAY 3) +103

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds

Pascal Siakam has hit this line in 12 of his last 14 starts, averaging 9.6 rebounds a game over that stretch and facing a Brooklyn Nets team that struggles to box out forwards consistently.

CJ McCollum: 3+ Made Threes

CJ McCollum has posted 3 or more 3-PT makes in 8 straight games and we love the Suns-Pelicans game to be high-scoring. CJ should get plenty of looks, and even if he shoots below his average, we should be in a good spot to cash this line.

Grayson Allen: 10+ Points

While the Pelicans are a strong defense against guards, the offensive weapons that the Suns have at their disposal with Booker-Beal-Durant could leave Grayson Allen open to take plenty of threes, and he’s hit this line in 8 of his last 10 starts.