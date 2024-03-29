Yankees Parlay and NBA Ladder Challenge: Soto and Rizzo to step up and Josh Giddey to show up

Breaking down a Yankees parlay to record two hits, courtesy of Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto! We love a little lefty action against Cristian Javier. In addition, we have a Day 1 ladder challenge that includes Josh Giddey and Kawhi Leonard.
Yankees Parlay:
- Juan Soto to record a hit
Cristian Javier allowed a .273 average to left-handed hitters last year as he slumped mightily in 2023, and his pitch movement and velocity haven’t changed much in Spring Training. Juan Soto should be a strong match-up here with his consistently strong average and high contact tool.
- Anthony Rizzo to record a hit
Anthony Rizzo has become a much better average hitter since the shift ban, and since lefties give Javier problems, he could be a great pick to pick up a hit today.
Day 1 Ladder Challenge:
NBA Bet: (+111)
- Josh Giddey: 15+ Points
Josh Giddey has seen an increase in his scoring volume over the last few games, scoring over 15 points a game in each of his last three games, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doubtful, he might be a focal part of the
- Kawhi Leonard: 2+ Assists
Kawhi Leonard has hit this line in all but four of his starts on the season, and tonight should be no different as he’s been consistently hitting this bet