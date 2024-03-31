Yankees Parlay and Ladder Challenge Day 2, March 31, 2024: Another hit parlay and some reliable NBA player props

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Our MLB bets are RED HOT to open the year, and we have another hit-parlay dialed up for today’s Yankee game. We love a little Soto and Volpe action in addition to Day 2 of the Ladder Challenge.

Yankees Parlay: +117

Juan Soto: 1+ Hits

Juan Soto is red-hot, and JP France relies heavily on his four-seamer to get outs, which isn’t a high swing-and-miss pitch. While France’s numbers are better against lefties than righties, Soto is a high-contact and high-power hitter and should be able to get a knock against a pitcher with a 4.86 Expected ERA last season.

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hits

JP France had a .276 average and 14.5% strikeout rate against right-handed batters last season, and he doesn’t have the weapons that typically neutralize Anthony Volpe. He doesn’t have a big sweeping slider, and neither his four-seamer nor cutter are overpowering enough to get strikeouts up in the zone.

NBA Parlay: +111 (LADDER CHALLENGE)

Gary Trent: 15+ Points

Gary Trent has scored 15+ points in seven straight games, and given the lack of defense for the 76ers without Embiid and the lack of scoring options for Toronto, he should get a lot of good looks.

Steph Curry: 3+ Made Threes

Curry has made three or more three-point shots in eight straight games, and San Antonio is one of the worst defenses against preventing point guards from scoring.

Donte DiVincenzo: 15+ Points

Donte DiVincenzo has 15+ points in eight of his last 10 games, including five straight, and the Thunder are not great at stopping shooting guards at the perimeter, making this a great matchup for him.

Kawhi Leonard: 2+ Assists

Kawhi Leonard has hit 2+ assists in over 90% of his starts this season, making this a high-percentage play to round out our five-leg parlay.