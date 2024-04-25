NFL Draft Best Bets: First-Round Flyers and Player Props

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, kicking off at 8 pm EST on Thursday night! While the NFL Draft is the ultimate crapshoot and every pick seems to be a wildcard, there are some interesting prop bets to take advantage of in the first round.

2024 NFL Draft Best Bets

First drafted non-QB: Notre Dame OT Joe Alt (+850)

There is a strong chance that four quarterbacks come off the board with the first four picks of the draft. In that case, the Los Angeles Chargers will have their pick of Marvin Harrison Jr. or any of the top offensive tackles. HC Jim Harbaugh seems eager to bolster the trenches and could very well take one over MHJ. Notre Dame OT Joe Alt is the NFL Draft’s consensus top-ranked tackle, so taking the flier on him as the first drafted non-quarterback is a solid bet.

First offensive lineman drafted: Alabama OT JC Latham (+115)

Hedging that Joe Alt bet, Alabama OT JC Latham could wind up being the Chargers’ preferred offensive tackle prospect and he could be their pick if they stay at No. 5 or even if they potentially move down a few spots. Latham fits Harbaugh’s mold and NFL Draft insider Peter Schrager had them going Latham at five in his latest mock draft.

J.J. McCarthy: Drafted by the Patriots (+180)

The Patriots are involved in trade negotiations to move down from the No. 3 pick where they would presumably take UNC QB Drake Maye. But in the event that they move down, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is reportedly favored by New England’s top brass and could be their selection in a trade-down scenario.

Team to draft Brock Bowers: New York Jets (+200)

The Jets are the heavy favorite to select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with the No. 10 pick in this draft. Seeing the line at +200 is surprising as we near draft time. The Jets are determined to load up on offensive weapons for Aaron Rodgers and Bowers could very well be the pick at No. 10, as he has been projected to be for the majority of the past month. The Jets also had Bowers in for a visit on the first day of voluntary offseason workouts, adding fuel to the fire for their rumored interest in the class’s top tight end prospect.