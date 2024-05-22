NBA Playoffs Parlays, Timberwolves V Mavericks: May 22

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We have a number of high-quality plays for the Timberwolves V Mavericks Game 1 matchup tonight! Here’s the breakdown for each individual bet.

NBA Parlay: +120

Anthony Edwards 25+ Points

Anthony Edwards has hit this line in seven of 11 games this postseason, and while going for over 25 points in two of four matchups against Dallas this year.

Luka Doncic Over 25.5 ALT Points

Luka Doncic has hit this line in eight of 12 games this season, and against the Timberwolves he averaged over 36 points per game this year.

Karl-Anthony Towns 6+ Rebounds

Karl Anthony Towns has hit this line in nine of 11 games this postseason and in the season he hit this line in over 80% of games played.

NBA Parlay: +143

Daniel Gafford: 4.5 Rebounds

Daniel Gafford hit this line in 9 of 12 games this postseason and on the year he hit this line in 81% of games played in the regular season.

Mike Conley: 8.5 Alt Points

Mike Conley has hit this line in all of his matchups against the Mavericks this season, and 80% of games played in the postseason.

Jaden McDaniels: 1+ Steals

Jaden McDaniels has picked up a steal in 9 of 11 games, and Luka Doncic has turned the ball over 4.0 times per game in the regular and postseason combined.

NBA Parlay: +127

Anthony Edwards: 2+ Made Threes

Anthony Edwards has hit this line in 8 of 11 games this postseason and in over two thirds of his games in the regular season as well.

Kyrie Irving: 4+ Assists

Kyrie Irving has hit this line in 9 of 12 games this postseason, and in over 55% of games played in the regular season as well.

Jaden McDaniels: 8.5 Alt Points

Jaden McDaniels has hit this line in 8 of 11 games this postseason, and he’s hit this line in three of four games against the Mavericks this season.