NBA Playoff Parlays, Pacers V Bucks, Clippers V Mavericks: April 26

Another excellent playoff NBA slate for tonight’s games! Leaning into two parlays and a best bet for this one. We love the Pacers V Bucks matchup, so we expect plenty of production.

NBA Parlay: (+101):

Khris Middleton: 15+ Points

Khris Middleton has hit this line in four straight games, and with Giannis out we expect him to continue to put up a good number of points. The Indiana Pacers are a poor defense, and this is a great matchup for Middleton.

Bobby Portis: 11.5 Alt Points Over

With Giannis out, Portis should still be able to get up a lot of shots, as he’s put up 15 and 16 in the last two games. He’s cleared the over on this line in 14 of his last 17 games including the two postseason games thus far.

Pascal Siakam: 22.5 Alt Points Over

Pascal Siakam has torched the Bucks this series without Giannis, scoring 36 and 37 points in the two games thus far, and with this series now in Indiana, it’s hard to imagine that the Bucks will have an answer for the two-time All-Star.

NBA Parlay: (+103)

Kyrie Irving: 20.5 Alt Points (Over)

Dating back to the regular season, Kyrie Irving has missed this line in just one of his last 17 games played, and even when the Clippers have played strong defense, he’s been able to attack them on the perimeter, shooting at a 50% clip from three in the series.

PJ Washington: 4+ Rebounds

PJ Washington has hit the 4+ rebound line in 23 of his last 25 matchups, as he’s taken on a greater role in the paint with the Mavericks who are looking to take a lead in this series.

Kawhi Leonard: 2+ Assists

In 69 games including the postseason, Kawhi Leonard has hit this line in 94% of games, and given the Clippers desperation to win, he should be active on the basketball and in their offense.

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds

Pascal Siakam has hit this line in 18 of his last 20 games, averaging 12 rebounds a game in this series due to the Bucks being without Giannis.

BEST BET:

Pascal Siakam: Over 27.5 Points (+100)



Pascal Siakam has averaged 24 shots a game in this series and is gashing the Bucks defense, which makes sense given how excellent this matchup is. No one can stop him when he crashes towards the rim and the Pacers run a super high tempo offense, don’t expect him to ease up with a chance to take a series lead.