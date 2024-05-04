NBA Playoff Parlays, Nuggets V Timberwolves: May 4

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With only one game on the slate today, we are locking in with two parlays. Starting in Denver, we love Nikola Jokic to go OFF in this game, so let’s show him some love!

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

NBA Parlay:(+102)

Michael Porter: Under 19.5 Points

Michael Porter Jr only hit this line in one of his four matchups against the Timberwolves this series, with Minnesota’s defensive lineup being the best in the NBA.

Karl Anthony Towns: 6+ Rebounds

He played Denver just once this season and picked up eight rebounds, but in the first round of the playoffs he cleared this line in each of the four games he played and on the season he hit his line in over 80% of games played.

NBA Best Bet: (+195)

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double

To beat Minnesota, Jokic is going to have to play like the MVP-caliber player he is, and we love him to go parabolic in the opener of the series IN Denver. Jokic was dominant on the boards against the Lakers and should easily hit double-digit point. His assists like is the only question but Minnesota will be doubling him and he will have to pass it off a lot, which boosts this play!