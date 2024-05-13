NBA Playoff Parlays, Mavs V OKC, Celtics V Cavs: May 13

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We have two NBA playoff games on the docket tonight, and we have three parlays locked and loaded! Here’s the breakdown.

NBA Parlay: +118

Derrick White Over 12.5 ALT Points

White has quieted down a bit over the past 2 games, but we think he awakes and clears 12.5 points easily. Boston leaned on him heavy against Miami and they should go back to him and try to put the Cavs in a 2-game deficit.

Jrue Holiday Under 14.5 ALT Points

Holiday cleared this line for the first time in over 10 games over the weekend, but we love sticking with the trends and he should be in line for another low-scoring performance.

Jaylen Brown Over 18.5 ALT Points

Brown has been elite driving to the hoop and scoring on the Cavs — they simply can’t stop him. As long as there’s no blowout, Brown should clear this line easily.

NBA Parlay: +109

Cavs V Celtics Over 207 Points

The line has been cleared in 2 of the 3 games so far, and we think this is going to be a shootout in Clevelend before the series heads back to Boston.

Darius Garland Over 11.5 ALT Points

Garland has routinely scored over 11.5 during the playoffs, so we are rolling with this line again to clear.

NBA Parlay: +131

SGA Over 27.5 ALT Points OR SGA 6+ Rebounds

SGA has been unstoppable this post-season, clearing 27.5 points in his last three games and rebounding like crazy against the Mavs. We like either of these plays, but the rebounds feels a little bit safer.

Jalen Williams Over 15.5 ALT Points

Williams was a bit off last game but still cleared this line, so we like him to be more aggressive and attack the hoop.

P.J. Washington Over ALT 4.5 Rebounds

Washington has straight-up been elite in this series and has been scoring and rebounding like crazy. We like him to clear 4.5 rebounds again for us.