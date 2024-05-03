NBA Playoff Parlays, Magic V Cavs, Mavs V Clippers: May 3

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

HERE WE GO! Some decisive games tonight, and we cooked up some great plays for the slate. Check out the parlays below and make sure to follow us on all platforms!

NBA Parlay: (+100)

Paolo Banchero: 20+ Points

Paolo Banchero has hit this line in four of the five games he’s played this series and over 65% of games in the regular season. In a do-or-die game, expect him to be aggressive on the offensive side of things.

Jalen Suggs: 10+ Points

Jalen Suggs has hit this line in four of five games in this series and on the year he hit this line in over 70% of games played on the season.

Evan Mobley: 10+ Points

Evan Mobley has hit this line in 88% of games played this season and every game he played in this series, as he’s a consistent 10-point machine.

Paolo Banchero: 4+ Rebounds

Paolo Banchero has brought down 4 or more boards in 80% of games played when you combine his regular and postseason games, including four of his last five games.

NBA Parlay: (+126)

P.J. Washington: 4+ Rebounds

P.J. Washington has hit this line in 21 of his last 22 games played dating back to the regular season, and he has yet to miss this line in the first round of the playoffs this year.

Clippers vs Mavericks: OVER 208.5 Points

In each of the last two games the Clippers and Mavs have exceeded the 208-point line and in a do-or-die game, expect the best scorers to remain on the court as much as possible.

BEST BET: (-112)

Cavaliers vs Magic: 200.5 Points OVER

We’ve seen these two teams combine for over 200 points in each of the last three games, and in a do-or-die situation for the Magic, expect them to increase the intensity.