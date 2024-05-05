NBA Playoff Parlays, Magic V Cavaliers: May 5

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

We have one game in today’s NBA playoff slate, but it should be a shootout, and we love these plays to hit!

NBA Parlay: +112

Paolo Banchero Over 21.5 ALT Points

Paolo Banchero has hit this line in four of six games this series, and in a Game 7 situation, the Magic will want their best player to have the ball in his hands with the season on the line.

Jalen Suggs Over 11.5 ALT Points

Jalen Suggs, who has impressively hit this line in five of six games this series, has shown significant improvement in his scoring during the postseason. His aggressive shooting from three could be a game-changer for the Magic.

NBA Parlay: +118

Darius Garland Over 13.5 Points

Darius Garland has hit this line in six of seven games this series, and while the Cavs offense has fallen asleep, he’s been shooting extremely well from three points and could feed off of the attention Mitchell is getting.

Paolo Banchero 4+ Assists

Paolo Banchero has hit this line in five of six games this series and 80% of games against the Cavs when you include the regular season.

Darius Garland Over 4.5 ALT Assists

Darius Garland has hit his line in five of the six games he’s played in the series and over 75% of games played on the season.

NBA Parlay: +102

Magic V Cavs Over 194.5 points

The Magic and Cavs have exceeded this point total in four straight games this series, and in a fight for a chance to get eliminated by the Celtics, expect them to go all out offensively.

Jalen Suggs Over 8.5 Points

Not only has Jalen Suggs hit this line in 70% of games this season, but he has also yet to miss this line against Cleveland in this series.