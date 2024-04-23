NBA Playoff Parlays, Leaning on the Pacers and Bucks to Step Up: April 23

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

HERE WE GO! There are some major NBA playoff games tonight, and we are locked into some really great plays on high-probability lines. Check out all the research below on the parlays and best bets we’ve made!

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

NBA Parlay: (+114)

Pascal Siakam: 18.5 Alt Points (OVER)

Pascal Siakam has hit this line in 60% of his games played this season, and against the Bucks he torched them for 36 points. The Pacers are going to need to even this series, and Siakam has been their number-one option with Tyrese Haliburton struggling.

Bobby Portis: 12.5 Alt Points (OVER)

Bobby Portis is far more involved on the offensive side of things with Giannis out, and he’s hit this line in 12 of his last 16 games, including his 15-point performance against the Pacers last time out.

Khris Middleton: 15+ Points (OVER)

Khris Middleton has hit this line against the Indiana Pacers in four of his last five games played, and with Giannis out, he’s become their second option on offense. The Pacers are a terrible defense, so this is a great matchup for him as well.

Myles Turner: 12.5 Alt (OVER)

Myles Turner has hit this in five straight games against the Bucks, who don’t have much of an interior presence without Giannis. He’s hit this line in over 70% of his games on the season as well.

NBA Parlay: (+102)

P.J Washington: 4+ Rebounds

Washington has been active on the boards lately and put up 7 against the Clippers in Game 1 of the series. Clearing 4 should be easy for Washington and we like him running it back again.

Kyrie Irving: 20+ Points

Kyrie Irving has been on fire lately, putting up 31 points in Game 1 of the series, and this is a must-win for the Mavs. The shots will be flying in this game, and Irving will get his fair share alongside Luke Doncic. Irving has cleared this line in 7 of his last 8 games and should be dialed in for this one.

Paul George: 17.5 Alt Points

Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George is the primary scorer and he put up 22 in Game 1. We locked in 17.5 points, so a bit watered down to minimize risk. George is going to put up 20 shots, and if he shoots for average, we should clear this line sweat-free.

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds

Siakam is a monster, and he’s elite on the boards from the forward position. He put up 11 in Game 1 and we need just over half of that. He’s cleared 6 rebounds in 9 of his last 10 games and he’s locked in against a free-shooting Bucks team. The Pacers need to win this game and expect the energy to be high and Siakam is get a ton of minutes.

BEST Play: (+120)

Paul George: 3.5 Made Threes (OVER)

Paul George has been putting up a high volume of three-pointers, going 4-of-12 in Game 1 of the series. With Kawhi Leonard questionable to play, George should carry the load for the Clippers offensively. He went 41.3% from three-point range during the regular season and is facing a Dallas defense that allowed the tenth most made threes per game during the regular season.

BEST Play: (+100)

Luka Doncic: 35+ Points

Luka Doncic went for 33 points despite shooting under 45% from the field, and he’s a very aggressive scorer in the postseason. Against the Clippers, Luka is averaging over 24 field goal attempts per game this season. His volume is there, he just needs some shots to fall his way in a must-win game for the Mavericks.

Rangers Parlay: (+193)

Chris Kreider: 3+ Shots on Goal

Artemi Panarin: 4+ Shots on Goal

Artemi Panarin put up seven shots on goal in Game 1 against the Capitals and has cleared this line in four of his last five games. Panarin has been a point machine this season and averaged 3.69 shots on goal per game during the regular season.

Chris Kreider averaged exactly three shots on goal per game during the regular season and has cleared this line in three of his last four matchups.