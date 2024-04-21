NBA Playoff Parlays, Leaning on the Evening Games: April 21

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go! Two NBA parlays for the 7 PM game tonight with a little sprinkle of Shai, which is always a safe bet! Pascal Siakam should be leading the team as the primary scorer, so we would like him to be active but also looking to the perimeter to collect some assists.

NBA Parlay: (+109)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 22.5 Alt Points (Thunder)

Shai has played the Pelicans three times this season and has hit this line in two of his last two matchups against them. As the primary scoring option for this game against a Pelicans team that will be without Zion Williamson, he should have an easier time scoring the basketball.

Myles Turner: 12.5 Alt Points (Pacers)

Myles Turner has torched the Bucks for 19 points per game this season, clearing the over on 12.5 points in all three contests. Without Giannis active, Turner will have an even more enticing matchup on the night.

Pascal Siakam: 15.5 Alt Points (Pacers)

While Siakam doesn’t have much data against the Bucks this season, the Bucks’ lineup has struggled against the Pacers offense, and he’s fit in perfectly with that unit. Siakam has hit this line in over 80% of his games this season as well, so it’s a high-probability leg.

Siakam is simply a monster this season and the Pacers will be operating inside the paint with Giannis out of the lineup. He should get plenty of shooting opportunies and fast break chances. We watered his over down by a lot, so we feel good about this one hitting sweat-free.

Bobby Portis: 12.5 Alt Points (Bucks)

Without Giannis, Bobby Portis is going to likely start and get more looks to shoot. At home, Portis plays at a different level and he’s an energizer. His over is WELL above 12.5, so we watered it down to get great odds and capailtize on the increase in volume.

NBA Parlay: (+105)

Damian Lillard: 3+ Made Threes

Damian Lillard is the primary scoring option for the Bucks with Giannis out, and while he’s shot a poor efficiency from three against them, he has still been aggressive against them. During the season, Lillard is averaging three made threes with 8.5 attempts per game and a solid 35.8% efficiency from beyond the arc.

Pascal Siakam: 2.5 Assists

Siakam’s over on assists is at 3.5 for Sunday’s game against the Bucks, so we watered it down to increase the probability. Siakam is averaging 4.3 assists per game this season. He has enjoyed passing the ball against the Bucks this season too, averaging 6 assists per game against them.