NBA Playoff Parlays, Knicks Vs 76ers is a Shootout, and Lebron Has a Vintage Performance: April 22

HERE WE GO! Got a much-needed win last night on the NBA parlay, but tonight we lock in with the Knicks on the best bets and a parlay on some great line we like.

Cavs should dominate the Magic again, at the very least scoring a ton and outmuscling them. Maxey is questionable, but worst case he voids and we are fine with that. LeBron is on a tear, so we love him to continue his cominant stretch.

NBA Parlay: (+106)

Donovan Mitchell: 21.5 ALT Points (Over) (Cavaliers)

Donovan Mitchell has hit this line in all three of his matchups against the Magic this season including 74.5% of his games this season. Mitchell steps his game up in the playoffs as well, hitting this line in over 70% of his playoff games as well.

Jarrett Allen: 10+ Points (Cavaliers)

Jarrett Allen has hit this line in over 90% of his games played this season including his last two games against the Orlando Magic. He’s a force to be reckoned with at the glass and is a consistent double-digit bucket getter.

Tyrese Maxey: 20+ Points (76ers)

Tyrese Maxey has scored 20+ points in 80% of games played this season including three of his four matchups against the Knicks.

LeBron James: 20+ Points (Lakers)

LeBron James has hit this line in over 80% of the time this season including his last 11 games against them in the regular and postseason, making this a high probability bet.

NBA BEST BET No.1:

Miles McBride: 8.5 Points Over (+100)

Miles McBride has hit this line in 16 of his last 24 games and could see an increase in usage after his 21-point performance in game one of the playoffs. His excellent three-point shooting and defensive matchup against Tyrese Maxey in game 1 should get him more minutes.

NBA BEST BET No.2:

Mitchell Robinson: 1.5+ Blocks (+112)

When Mitchell Robinson plays, it’s a block party, and he has 7 multi-block games in his 12-game postseason career. With how well he played against Joel Embiid, don’t be surprised if the Knicks are aggressive with his minutes once again.