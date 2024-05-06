NBA Playoff Parlays, Knicks V Pacers, Nuggets V Timberwolves: May 6

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Some BIG games tonight! Knicks V Pacers should be a banger and the Nuggets V Timberwolves is going to be a hard-fought game. We have some great lines and bets for tonight’s NBA playoff slate, so let’s LOCK IN!

NBA Parlay: (+156)

Myles Turner 13.5 ALT Points (OVER)

Myles Turner has burned the Knicks for over 20 points in two of his three matchups against them this season, hitting the 14-point line in over 65% of his games this year.

Andrew Nehbmard: 8.5 ALT Points (OVER)

Andrew Nembhard has hit this line in five straight games, including two of his three games against the Knicks this season, as he’s become a favorite for the Pacers as a scorer.

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds

Hitting this line in over 65% of games this season, Siakam is a board-getter who has only missed the 6+ rebound mark once in six playoff games.

NBA Parlay: (+113)

Andrew Nehbmard: 7.5 ALT Points (OVER)

Donte DiVincenzo: 12.5 ALT Points (OVER)

Donte DiVincenzo is built to ball against Indiana due to his speed and shooting prowess, hitting this line in each game he’s played against the Pacers, averaging 24 points per game with 12 attempts from three in that sample size.

Tyrese Haliburton: 2.5 ALT Rebounds (OVER)

Tyrese Haliburton hit this line in two-thirds of his regular season games this season, and he has also hit this line in each game he’s played this postseason.

NBA Parlay: (+109)

Pascal Siakam: 23.5 Alt Points (Under)

Pascal Siakam has scored under 24 points in over 60% of the games he’s played this season and while he did well against the Bucks, the Knicks have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson: 2+ Made Threes

Jalen Brunson has hit this line in over 66% of the games he’s played this year and has also hit this line in four straight playoff games.

Isaiah Hartenstein: 2+ Assists

Dating back to the regular season, Isaiah Harteinstein has hit this line in 26 of his last 28 games played, as he’s a great facilitating big man due to his ability to scoop up offensive boards.

NBA Parlay: (+116)

Anthony Edwards: 23.5 ALT Points Over

Anthony Edwards has hit this line in over 65% of games played this season and is coming off of two straight 40-point games, so expect him to remain aggressive and on the attack.

Michael Porter 15.5 ALT Points Over

Michael Porter Jr. has yet to miss this line in the postseason as he’s been red-hot for the Denver Nuggets.

Jamal Murray 16.5 ALT Points Over

Dating back to the last postseason, Jamal Murray has hit this line in 23 of 26 playoff matchups, and this year, he’s hit this line over 70% of the time.