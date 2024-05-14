NBA Playoff Parlays: Knicks V Pacers, Nuggets V Timberwolves: May 14

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

We have two parlays for the NBA playoff slate tonight! Locking in for Ladder Challenge Day 1, leaning heavy on the Nuggets to get the job done for us.

NBA Ladder Chellange Day 1: +103

Jamal Murray Over 17.5 ALT Points

Jamal Murray has hit this line in seven of nine playoff games and on the season he’s hit in over 70% of his regular season games as well, so expect him to continue his aggressive scoring tear.

Aaron Gordon 10+ Points

He’s hit this line in two thirds of his games this postseason and hit this line in 75% of his games in the regular season as well making this a high probability leg.

Nikola Jokic Over 6.5 ALT Assists

Nikola Jokic has hit this line in nine straight playoff games and after two tough games for the Nuggets, they’ve come alive as Jokic has solved the Minnesota defense.

NBA Parlay: +115

Jalen Brunson Over 4.5 ALT Points

Jalen Brunson is averaging six assists per game at home this postseason and has cleared this line in every game of this series against the Pacers. He should clear once again in a must-win game at home.

Tyrese Haliburton 8+ Assists

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 8.6 assists per game on the road and has missed this line just once when outside of Indiana. He’s been torching the Knicks and should clear this line again.

Josh Hart 10+ Rebounds