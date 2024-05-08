NBA Playoff Parlays, Knicks V Pacers: May 8

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks take on the Pacers once again on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs matchup. After an electrifying Game 1, the Knicks will look to sweep them at home before heading to Indiana. Expect another high-scoring game with plenty of pace and plenty of rebounds to be had!

NBA Parlay: (+123)

Andrew Nembhard: 10+ Points

Isaiah Hartenstein: 10+ Points

NBA Parlay: (+126)

Donte DiVincenzo: 15.5 Alt Points

The Big Ragu has woken up, going for 25 points against the Pacers after scoring 23 in the clinching game against Philly. This season he’s averaging over 24 points per game against Indiana, as their defense isn’t built to handle agile sharpshooters.

Andrew Nembhard: 7.5 Alt Points

Andrew Nembhard has hit this line in six straight playoff games and against the Knicks in particular, he hit this line in two of three games.

Myles Turner: 12.5 Alt Points

Myles Turner has hit this line in six of his seven playoff games this season, and over 70% of his games in the regular season.

NBA Parlay: (+314)

Tyrese Haliburton: 18.5 Alt Points (UNDER)

Tyrese Haliburton has scored under 18.5 points in six of seven playoff games this season as he’s really struggled this postseason, taking just six shots in his last game as well.

Jalen Brunson: 31.5 Alt Points (OVER)

Jalen Brunson is a man on a mission, carrying a battered and bruised Knicks team through their first seven playoff games. He’s hit this line in all but two playoff games, going for 40+ points in four straight playoff games; the first player to do it since Michael Jordan.

Isaiah Hartenstein: 10+ Points

With Mitchell Robinson out, expect Isaiah Hartenstein to play a lot, and he’s hit this line in two straight games as the Knicks are letting him put up floaters for easy buckets

OG Anunoby: 12.5 Alt Points

OG Anunoby has hit this line in five straight playoff games and against the Pacers’ poor defense, expect him to continue to get good looks.

Josh Hart: 4.5 Alt Assists (OVER)

Josh Hart has become more involved as a facilitator, picking up 15 assists in the last two games, as he’s hit this line in four of seven playoff games this year.