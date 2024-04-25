NBA Playoff Parlays, Knicks V Celtics, Magic V Cavs, Nuggets V Lakers: April 25

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We have a few great plays for tonight's matchups. We are leaning heavily on the Knicks to get the job done.

NBA Parlay: (+109)

Josh Hart: 10 + Points (Knicks)

Josh Hart has scored 10 or more points in six straight games and has played 40 or more minutes in his last four games. The 76ers are leaving him open and doubling Jalen Brunson, so he should get a lot of opportunities to shoot once again.

Jalen Brunson: Over 4.5 Alt Assists (Knicks)

Jalen Brunson is being doubled routinely and being forced to move off the ball more than usual, and he’s hit 5 or more assists in nine of his last 10 games, making this a higher probability bet.

Donovan Mitchell: Over 20.5 Alt Points (Cavaliers)

Donovan Mitchell has scored 21 or more points in his last four games and has cleared this line in the first two games of this playoff series. The Orlando Magic may try to double him, but he’s getting up 20+ shots a game, and he’s still in the early stages of the series.

LeBron James: 20+ Points (Lakers)

LeBron James has scored 20 more points in his last 10 straight games and has been dominant against the Nuggets on the scoring side of things. This is a massive game three for the Lakers in LA, where he needs to show up to keep their season alive.

NBA Parlay: (+103)

Josh Hart: 8+ Rebounds (Knicks)

Josh Hart is the leading rebounder in this series and has 10 or more rebounds in 5 of his last 6 games taking advantage of his high volume and a hobbled Joel Embiid.

Miles McBride: Over 5.5 Alt Points (Knicks)

Miles McBride is their secondary point guard and has taken 11 shots in each of the first two games of this series. He’s also hit this line in 15 of his last 16 games, including two straight postseason matchups with the 76ers in this series.

Donte DiVincenzo: Over 12.5 Alt Points (Knicks)

After a rough game one, Donte DiVincenzo hit the biggest shot in recent Knicks’ history, and he’s expected to get a large chunk of the perimeter shots once again. DiVincenzo has hit this line against the 76ers in five of his six matchups with them this season as well.