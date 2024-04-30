NBA Playoff Parlays, Knicks V 76ers, Magic V Cavs, Pacers V Bucks: April 30

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Some BIG games in today’s NBA playoff slate! The Pacers and Knicks have a chance to close the first round, and the Magic vs. Cavs are tied up at two apiece.

Expecting some big-time performances today, let’s ride!

NBA Parlay: +101

Tyrese Maxey: OVER 21.5 Alt Points

Tyrese Maxey has hit this line in each of his four matchups against the Knicks this postseason, and he’s also hit this line in over 72% of his games, which is why we love this play.

Tyrese Maxey: OVER 4.5 Alt Assists

Tyrese Maxey has hit this line in three straight games and with today being a do-or-die game, expect the 76ers to try and move the ball around to get the Knicks off guard.

OG Anunoby: 10+ Points

OG Anunoby hit this line in over 80% of games played in the regular season and all four games in this postseason series.

NBA Parlay: (+106)

Paolo Banchero: 18.5 Alt Points

Paolo Banchero has hit this line in over 70% of the games he’s played this season, and against the Cavs specifically, he’s hit his line in 5 of 8 games when you include the postseason.

OG Anunoby: 1+ Block

It’s become a block party for OG Anunoby, who’s starting to get more comfortable guarding players like Joel Embiid, as he’s picked up 5 blocks in his last three games and has become a thorn in the reigning MVP’s side.

NBA Parlay: (+162)

Andrew Nembhard: 8.5 Alt Points OVER

As a starter, Nembhard is averaging over 10 points per game and in this series he’s fully taken advantage of the Bucks defense by scoring 15 or more points in each of his last three games.

Myles Turner: 15.5 Alt Points

Myles Turner is another player taking full advantage of the Bucks situation as he’s hit this line in every game of this series

Pascal Siakam: 8+ Rebounds

Pascal Siakam is averaging over 10 rebounds a game in this series, and with the Pacers looking to end this series now, expect Siakam to be aggressive and active.