NBA Playoff Parlays, Knicks and Suns Dominate the Sheet: April 20

The Knicks are angry and ready to take it to the 76ers at home at MSG. Jalen Brunson is red-hot, and Maxey has been solid and insane since returning from injury. We are leaning on the energizers to get it done for us in that game. The Suns have a competitive matchup, and Kevin Durant always shows up to play, so we are leaning on him to get the job done.

NBA Parlay: +110

Jalen Brunson 6+ Assists

Jalen Brunson is the primary scoring option for the Knicks, but the 76ers know he’s their engine on offense. They will double him and force him to pass the rock in Game 1 of the series, so expect him to be looking for his perimeter shooters early and often as the Knicks try to spread the ball around and make Philly run.

Tyrese Maxey 16.5+ point ALT

In his last three games he’s scored at least 19 points, and while he’s missed some time against the Knicks, he’s hit this line in over 85% of his games played this season, as he averaged nearly 26 points per game.

Josh Hart 8 Rebounds

Josh Hart has been a rebound machine since being inserted into the starting lineup, and against the 76ers, he’s averaging 14.3 rebounds a game this season, including 15 in just 30 minutes in their January showdown when Joel Embiid was still healthy.

Donte DiVincenzo 11.5+ points ALT

In his four matchups against Philly this season, he’s scored at least 14 points each time, hitting this line in 91% of his last 35 games played.

NBA Parlay: +112

Kevin Durant 20+ points

Kevin Durant has gone for over 20 points in two of the three games he played against the Timberwolves. He has hit this line in over 86% of the games he’s played this season, making this a high-probability bet.

Kevin Durant 4 rebounds Kevin Durant has pulled down 5+ rebounds in over 70% of his games played, and while he missed the line in three of his last five games, it seems to be more of a blip than a concerning trend.

Grayson Allen 10.5 points ALT

Grayson Allen has hit this line in all of his matchups against the Timberwolves this season, and he’s averaging 16.1 points per game on 45.6% shooting from three over his last 20 games, meaning Allen is red hot coming into this matchup