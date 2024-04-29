NBA Playoff Parlays, Celtics V Heat, OKC V Pelicans, Lakers V Nuggets: April 29

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

LETS LOCK IN! Here are three NBA parlays for tonight’s playoff slate. We’ve had some great luck betting on OKC, and the Lakers V Nuggets have churned out consistent performances. Here’s the full breakdown for every bet!

NBA Parlay: (+110)

Jaylen Brown: 16.5 Alt Points (Over)

Jaylen Brown has hit this line in all three of his playoff match,up and in the regular season he’s cleared this line in over 78% of games played this season.

Jaime Jaquez: 11.5 Alt Points (Over)

Jaime Jaquez hit this line in three straight games this series as he’s more involved in the offense with Jimmy Butler out. In a game that could bury the Heat, Jaquez needs to step up and produce.

Kristaps Porzingis: 12.5 Alt Points (Over)

Kristaps Porzingis has cleared this line in 90% of games he’s played this season, so it’s a high probability leg. He rebounded from a tough outing in Game 3 with 18 points, shaking off a down game prior to his much-improved performance.

NBA Parlay: (+106)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 22.5 Alt Points (Over)

SGA has hit this line in every game this series and 88% of his regular season games this season as he’s one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren: 6.5 Alt Rebounds (Over)

Over his last 21 games, Chet Holmgren has hit this line 18 times, and he’s a mismatch in the paint without Zion Williamson on the court.

Anthony Davis: 21.5 Alt Points (Over)

Anthony Davis has hit this line in all three games he’s played this series, and we’re riding he hot hand as he’s hit this line in 20 of his last 25 games prior to the postseason.

NBA Parlay: (+114)

Nikola Jokic: 8+ Assists

Jokic has hit this line in 5 of his 7 matchups against the Lakers this season while hitting this line in over 60% of the games he’s played on the year.

LeBron James: 4.5 Alt Rebounds (Over)

LeBron has hit this line in over 80% of the games he’s played this season and in all four of his games this series as well.

Austin Reaves: 12.5 Alt Points (Over)

Austin Reaves has cleared this line in over 70% of the games he’s played this season and against the Denver Nuggets in six of seven games he’s played in the regular and postseason this year.