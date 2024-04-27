NBA Playoff Parlays, Celtics V Heat, Nuggets V Lakers: April 27

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We split the day on Friday, but we have some fantastic bets for the NBA playoff evening slate. Loving Tatum and Brown in this one just to be good, not even great. The late game should be very competitive, so we love LeBron and Murray to continue their hot stretch.

NBA Parlay: (+106)



Jaylen Brown: 17.5 Alt Points (OVER) Celtics

Jaylen Brown is coming off of a 30-point performance against the Miami Heat, and in a crucial Game three matchup, he should be one of their primary scoring options. He’s hit this line in over 75% of his games this past season.

Jayson Tatum: 21.5 Alt Points (OVER) Celtics

Jayson Tatum has hit this line in over 79% of the games he’s played this season and in all five games he has played against Miami this season, including the first two games of this playoff series.

Bam Adebayo: 13.5 Alt Points (OVER) Heat

In Bam Adebayo’s five matchups against the Celtics this season he has hit this line each time, and has hit this line in over 85% of the games his played on the year.

NBA Parlay: (+106)

Tyler Herro: 4.5 Alt Assists (Over) Heat

Tyler Herro has hit this line in 60% of his games against the Celtics this season and is passing the ball more often as Boston’s defense is trying to keep him from getting open looks, which has resulted in him averaging 9 assists per game when looking at play-in and playoff games.

Jamal Murray: 18.5 Alt Points (Over) Nuggets

Jamal Murray has hit this line in his last 13 postseason and regular season games against the Lakers dating back to last season, and has hit this line in over 65% of his playoff games.

LeBron James: 21.5 Alt Points (Over) Lakers

LeBron James has hit this line in his last 12 games against the Nuggets dating back to 2022, and has hit this line in over 80% of his playoff games with the Lakers

BEST BET: (+104)

Payton Prichard: 5.5 Points (OVER) Celtics

While Payton Prichard didn’t get a single shot up in the last game, he still played 20 minutes and is a key bench piece for the Celtics. He’s hit this line in 9 of his last 10 games played.