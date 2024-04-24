NBA Playoff Parlays, Celtics V Heat and OKC V Pelicans: April 24

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Won BOTH of our NBA playoff parlays yesterday, so we hope you’re locked and loaded! We have two more for today’s slate. Leaning mostly on the Celtics to continue scoring like crazy. The Heat are leaning on Jaquez and Adebayo, so we expect them to get most of the looks.

NBA Parlay: (+110)

Jayson Tatum: 18.5 Alternative Points (Over)

Jayson Tatum has scored at least 19 points in 32 of his last 38 games in the postseason, and against the Miami Heat specifically, he’s hit this line in all four of his matchups against them this season.

Jaime Jaquez: 11.5 Alternative Points (Over)

Jaime Jaquez looks like his first-half self, hitting this line in five straight games, and as one of the Heat’s top scoring options, we could see him continue his hot stretch of scoring.

Kristaps Porzingis: 12.5 Alternative Points (Over)

Kristaps Porzingis has hit this line in his last 10 games against the Miami Heat dating back to 2018, and this season has hit it 91.2% of the time.

Chet Holmgren: 6+ Rebounds

Chet Holmgren has hit this line in over 75% of his games on the season including every matchup he’s played against the Pelicans.

NBA Parlay: (+111)

Bam Adebayo: 15+ Points

Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.8 points per game against the Celtics in four games this season, hitting his line in each of those matchups. This season, he’s hit the line in over 80% of the games he’s played this season, and without Jimmy Butler, he should be expected to be more aggressive scoring-wise.

Sam Hauser: 5.5 Points (Over)

Sam Hauser is averaging over 13 points per game over his last 17 games, and made four threes this season for 12 points in his playoff matchup against Miami this season.