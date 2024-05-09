NBA Playoff Parlays, Celtics V Cavs, OKC V Mavs: May 9

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

We have two BIG NBA playoff games tonight, and we are locked in. We have three parlays on the line, focusing on points and rebounds primarily.

NBA Parlay: (+130)

Jrue Holiday: 14.5 Points (UNDER)

Jrue Holiday has not hit this line in any game this postseason and hasn’t hit this line in 16 straight games dating back to the regular season.

Donovan Mitchell: 25+ Points

Donovan Mitchell is on the tear and is torching defenses, averaging 37.5 points per game over his last four games.

Evan Mobley: 10+ Points

Evan Mobley has hit this line in seven of eight games and in 11 of his last 12 regular season games heading into the playoffs.

NBA Parlay: (+114)

Al Horford: 6+ Rebounds

With Porzingis out, Al Horford has hit this line in every game he’s played thus far in the postseason, expect him to continue to dominate the interior again.

Jaylen Brown: 20+ Points

Jaylen Brown has hit this line in four of six games in playoffs, and coming into the postseason, he hit this line in 17 of 20 games.

Jaylen Brown: 4.5 Alt Rebounds (OVER)

He’s hit this line in all six games he’s played in the postseason, and with Kristraps Porzingis and the Celtics will need Jaylen Brown to remain aggressive on the boards.

NBA Parlay: (+113)

Chet Holmgren: 12.5 Alt Points

Chet Holmgren has hit this line in five of six games in the postseason, and against the Mavs, he has a mismatch given the lack of size.

Chet Holmgren: 6.5 Alt Rebounds

Chet Holmgren has hit this line in every line this postseason, and on the year, he hit this line in over 60% of regular season games.

Kyrie Irving: 20+ Points

Kyire Irving has hit this line in over 75% of games in the regular season and in the postseason thus far he’s only missed the line once.