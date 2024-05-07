NBA Playoff Parlays, Cavs V Celtics, Mavs V OKC: May 7

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

We have two BIG Game 1 contests tonight, so we are locking into some NBA playoff madness! We have a wide range of bets, hoping to double, triple, or even quadruple your initial investment. Here are our best parlays for the slate.

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

NBA Parlay: (+103)

Derrick White: 12.5 Alt Points (OVER)

Derrick White has hit this line in four of five playoff games and two of his three matchups against the Cavs on the season. He’s hit this line in over 67% of the games he’s played in the season as well, making this a higher probability leg.

Jayson Tatum: 22.5 Alt Points (OVER)

Jayson Tatum has hit this line in over 70% of games on the season, and while he didn’t hit this line frequently against the Heat, the effort level was lower with how weak Miami was, so we can expect him to ramp it up again.

Al Horford: 5.5 Alt Rebounds (OVER)

With Kristaps out, Al Horford has become the Celtics’ primary big man and has hit this line in all five of his playoff games thus far. Expect him to continue to pick up boards and fill-in minutes as they run short-handed.

NBA Parlay (+244)

P.J. Washington alt rebounds 4.5

P.J. Washington hit this line in five of his six games in the postseason, and dating back to the regular season, he’s hit this line in 22 of his last 24 games played.

Luka Doncic: 30+ Points

Luka Doncic has hit this line in over 70% of games played in the regular season and in both matchups against the Thunder on the season, making this a great matchup.

Kyrie Irving alt assists 4.5

Kyrie Irving has hit this line in over 55% of his matchups on the season and against the Thunder he’s hit this line twice, averaging 10 assists a game this year.

NBA Parlay: (+360)

Jrue Holiday: 12.5 Points (UNDER)

Jrue Holiday has not hit this line the entire postseason, and his shooting percentages across the board go down in the playoffs. Against Cleveland he has only hit this line in one of his three games on the season.

Jayson Tatum: 25+ Points

Jayson Tatum has hit this line in over 60% of games he’s played on the season and could increase his scoring intensity in a series where they’re facing an actually healthy opponent with a superstar scorer like Donovan Mitchell.

Jayson Tatum: 8+ Rebounds

Jayson Tatum has increased his rebounding numbers as a result of Kristaps being hurt, hitting this line in five straight games. The Cavs are still unsure if they’ll have Jarrett Allen as well, so they could have a lesser interior presence.

Evan Mobley: 10+ Points

The Celtics already had questions about their interior with Kristaps, and now, without him, Evan Mobley should have a mismatch. He’s hit this line in six of seven games against the Magic and in over 80% of the games he played on the season.

Darius Garland: 10+ Points

Darius Garland hit this line in over 80% of games he played in the regular season, and while he struggled against Orlando and their excellent defense, he still hit this line in six of the seven games in that series.

NBA Parlay: (+117)

SGA: 23.5 Alt Points (OVER)

SGA didn’t score any fewer than 24 in OKC’s sweep of the Pelicans, who have a great defense. He’s in playoff mode now and should bring his A-game against the Mavs in Game 1 after a few rest days.

Kyrie Irving: 20.5 Alt Points (OVER)

On any given day, Kyrie Irving can completely dismantle an opposing team. He remains one of the league’s most prolific scorers and has been a consistent threat for us on the parlays. Kyrie cleared 20 points in all but one game in the series against the Clippers.

Chet Holmgren: 6.5 Alt Rebounds (OVER)

Chet has been active on the boards and cleared 7 rebounds or more in every game against the Pelicans. The Mavs aren’t the best rebounding team, and with his size, he should be dominant once again, hitting this line with ease.