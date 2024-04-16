NBA Play-In Parlays and a Yankees V Blue Jays Parlay: April 16

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA play-in tournament starts on Tuesday, and we are LOCKED IN! Leaning on LeBron James to stay red-hot and dominate the Pelicans, which he loves to do. Also, we have another Yankees parlay after sweeping yesterday’s slate!

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

NBA Parlay: (+107)

LeBron James: 8+ Assists (Lakers)

LeBron James is averaging 9.6 assists per game over his last 24 games, and he will be the primary ballhandler in this play-in.

LeBron James: 23.5 Alt Points (O) (Lakers)

Playoff LeBron James is one of the best scorers in NBA history, and with his team playing for a chance to get into the playoffs, he’ll be uber-aggressive against the Pelicans. His improved three-point shooting and consistent ability to drive to the basket can be unstoppable.

Austin Reaves: 10+ Points (Lakers)

Austin Reaves has averaged 16.4 points per game over his last 30 games, hitting the 10+ point line in 28 of those games as well.

NBA Parlay: (+112)

Steph Curry: 23.5 Alt Points (Warriors)

The Kings are a terrible defensive team and Stephen Curry is one of the most volume-heavy scorers in the league thanks to being the greatest shooter of all time.

Klay Thompson: 15+ Points (Warriors)

Klay Thompson has re-emerged on the Warriors after a brutal start to his season, averaging 20.5 points per game and shooting 41.1% from three on nearly 10 attempts per game. The Kings poor perimeter presence makes this a great matchup for Klay.

Damontis Sabonis: 12+ Rebounds (Kings)

The Warriors lack of an interior presence makes this an excellent matchup for Damontis Sabonis, who is averaging a whopping 14.8 rebounds a game over his last 24 contests.

MLB Parlay (+100)

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hits (Yankees)

Anthony Volpe has a career .270 average against lefties, and as the leadoff hitter, he should get a bunch of chances to get a knock. He’s also recorded a hit in 12 of his first 16 games.

Yusei Kikuchi: 5+ Strikeouts (Blue Jays)

Yusei Kikuchi has struck out seven Yankees in his last two starts against them, and has a 26.3% strikeout rate since last year as well.