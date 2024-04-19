NBA Play-In Parlays and a Yankees Parlay: April 19

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

HERE WE GO! Two massive NBA games tonight to determine seeding and playoff standings. Without Jimmy Butler, the Bulls should have a solid offensive game, and we should lean toward that. Also, somebody will have to score without Jimmy on the court! The Pelicans and Kings game should also be a competitive one, and without Zion, there will be some strong matchups to choose from.

For giggles, we also threw in a Yankees parlay!

NBA Parlay: (+100)

Jaime Jaquez: 11.5 Alt Points (O)

Jaime Jaquez will likely be inserted as the starter with Jimmy Butler injured, and his ability to score stems from his aggressive approach and he has scored over 11.5 points in each of his last three matchups against Chicago.

Coby White: 15+ Points

Coby White has hit 15+ points in three straight games against the Heat, and coming off of an incredible 42-point performance against the Hawks, he could be looking to take advantage of a short-handed Heat team.

Tyler Herro: 18.5 Alt Points (O)

Jimmy Butler is out, meaning the Miami Heat will need someone else to show up as a primary scoring option. Against the 76ers, he took 27 shots and 14 three-pointers. Against the Heat, he’s scored over 18.5 points in both of his regular season matchups as well.

NBA Parlay: (+102)

Domantas Sabonis: 12+ Rebounds (Kings)

This is a great matchup for Domantas Sabonis, who has averaged 14.5 rebounds a game over his last 22 contests, including 12 against the Golden State Warriors. With no Zion, the Pelicans are weaker in the interior, which improves the matchup for Sabonis.

De’Aaron Fox: 22.5 Alt Points (Kings)

De’Aaron Fox has hit over 22.5 points in three of his four matchups against the Pelicans this season, and in 8 of his last 10 games, he’s hit over 22.5 points as well. Without Zion, this also creates more space to operate in the paint, and he’s going to be uber-aggressive in a do-or-die game for the Kings.

CJ McCollum: 3+ Made Threes

CJ McCollum has three or more three-pointers in eight of his last 10 games and is shooting 43% from downtown this season. He’s also averaging 6.3 made threes on the season against the Kings, who he massacred for 31 points on April 11th.

Yankees Parlay: (+102)

Giancarlo Stanton: 1+ Hits

Giancarlo Stanton mashes left-handed pitching and low velocity, and given Tyler Alexander’s struggles early in the season and the Rays’ bad bullpen, the red-hot slugger could have a big game today. Stanton has recorded eight hits in his last nine matchups as well.

Juan Soto: 1+ Hits

Soto has a hit in 9 of his 11 games and is coming off any dominant performance with 3 hits against the Blue Jays. He has a VERY favorable pitching matchup against Tyler Alexander and should mash once again, clearing this line with ease.