NBA Play-In Parlays and a Yankees Parlay: April 17

Here are 3 plays for the NBA play-in games on Wednesday and a Yankees parlay we feel good about to wrap up the series in Toronto!

NBA Parlay: (+122)

Joel Embiid: 25+ Points (76ers)

Joel Embiid is arguably the best scorer in basketball, and while Bam Adebayo presents a tough matchup, he was still able to clear the 25+ point line in their last matchup. He was coming back from injury and even collided with Bam in that game, so we think he’ll get enough shots to hit this line.

Bam Adebayo: 8+ Rebounds (Heat)

Bam Adebayo is one of the best rebounding bigs in the NBA, and in that previously mentioned matchup, he brought down 11 boards. In all four games against Philadelphia this season, he’s posted double-digit rebound totals.

Tyrese Maxey: 6+ Assists (76ers)

While Tyrese Maxey didn’t finish the season with a ton of assists, he did pick up 11 in his last matchup with the Miami Heat, hitting the 6+ assist line in three of his four games against them. With Embiid back in the lineup, expect him to dish the rock to the reigning MVP.

NBA Parlay: (+112)

DeMar DeRozan: 4.5 Alt Assists (O)

DeMar DeRozan picked up five or more assists in all three games he played against the Hawks this season, finishing the year with six straight games hitting 5+ assists. With Atlanta having a terrible defense, he should be able to rack up dimes.

DeMar DeRozan: 22.5 Alt Points (O)

Atlanta’s terrible defense also helps DeMar DeRozan in his matchup since they’re the worst defense in basketball at preventing points from forwards. He torched the Hawks for 25, 29 and 31 points in his three matchups against them, only scoring under 22.5 points once in his last eight games.

Coby White: 15+ Points

Cody White broke out this season as a primary scoring option in Chicago, as he’s been brilliant against the Hawks with 19, 20, and 22 points in their matchups. Atlanta once again has a terrible defense, making this a strong matchup.

Yankees Parlay: (+100)

Marcus Stroman: 4+ Strikeouts

Marcus Stroman has seen an increase in strikeout rate thanks to his improved cutter, as he’s struck out at least four batters in each of his first three starts with the Yankees.

Aaron Judge: 1+ Hit

While Aaron Judge is off to a cold start, he hit a bomb off of Kevin Gausman in their last matchup, and he’s usually excellent in Rogers Centre.