NBA Parlays of the Day, March 27, 2024: Knicks pound the Raptors, plus a pretty +118 parlay

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our two NBA slips for March 27, 2024! Leaning on a few Knicks to hit for us and a few favorable lines to construct a +118 parlay!

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

March 27th Slip: (+118)

Kawhi Leonard: 2+ Assists (Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard has reached two or more assists in 61 of his 65 starts this season, making this a high-probability bet.

Josh Giddey 10+ Points (Thunder)

Josh Giddey has 10+ points in nine of his last 10 games, and the Houston Rockets struggle to prevent points against guards

Cavaliers Moneyline

The Cavaliers are facing the Hornets, one of the worst teams in the NBA. Even without Donovan Mitchell, this should be an easy win for them, assuming they don’t get in their own way.

Jalen Green: 20+ Points (Rockets)

Green is shooting lights out with Sengun out. They’re playing the OKC Thunder, and they’re an average defense, so Green’s aggressive and effective scoring approach should bode well for tonight.

Second Slip: (+111)

Gary Trent Jr. 15+ Points

Gary Trent has scored 15 or more points in seven straight games as a result of the Raptors missing all of their key players, and he should continue to take plenty of shots against the Knicks today.



Donte DiVincenzo: 15+ Points

Following a record-setting night, Donte DiVincenzo has been red hot and he’s converted 15 or more points in 13 of his last 17 games. The Raptors are also short-handed, so expect the defense to be subpar on their end.



Deuce McBride: 10+ Points

The Knicks have been incorporating McBride a ton more in their strategy, and he’s been shooting at solid volume. He’s averaging 17.8 points per game as a starter, so we like him to clear 10 points against a bad Raptors team.

Isaiah Hartenstein: 6+ Rebounds

Hartenstein should have an easy day on the boards with the Raptors missing a ton of rebounders. Expect them to be taking a ton of perimeter shots, and Hartenstein should be cleaning up house on all their misses.