NBA Parlay of the Day, March 26, 2024: Ladder challenge Tuesday

Here are our two NBA slips for March 26, 2024! Leaning on Kyrie to continue his hot stretch, Gafford to collect some rebounds and D-Lo to step up against the Bucks.

Ladder Challenge Day 1: (+102)

Kyrie Irving: 20+ Points (Mavericks)

The Sacramento Kings are one of the worst defenses in the NBA, especially against guards, and Kyrie Irving is one of the most consistent 20-point scorers in the league, hitting this mark in over 75% of his starts.

Daniel Gafford: 6+ Rebounds (Mavericks)

Daniel Gafford has hit six rebounds in each game he’s played since being moved to the starting lineup, and he should have plenty of opportunities to pull down boards in a high-scoring matchup.

D’Angelo Russell: 15+ Points (Lakers)

D’Angelo Russell will be the primary focal point on Tuesday, with LeBron James ruled out against the Bucks. Russell recently put up over 40 points against Milwaukee, so we feel good about him dominating. The Bucks are horrible against point guards, so Russell should have his way against Damian Lillard.