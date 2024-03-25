NBA Parlays of the Day, March 25, 2024: McBride continues his hot start, Siakam rebounds like a mad man

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our two NBA slips for March 25, 2024! Leaning on Miles McBride to continue his red-hot shooting and Siakam to continue his dominant stretch of play alongside a few other favorable lines.

First Slip: (+108)

Miles McBride: 10+ Points (Knicks)

Miles McBride is consistently starting now that the Knicks are without OG Anunoby, and he’s averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting nearly 47% from the field in his eight games as a starter.

Jaden Ivey: 10+ Points (Pistons)

Jaden Ivey is a consistent starter on the Pistons now and hasn’t scored under 10 points in his last 15 games.

Cade Cunningham: 6+ Assists (Pistons)

Coming back from an injury, the point guard should immediately be inserted back into the primary ballhandler role, where he’s become a proficient passer, hitting this line in each of his last 11 games.

Second Slip: (+107)

Gary Trent Jr.: 15+ Points (Raptors)

Gary Trent Jr. has scored 15+ points in seven straight points and is going up against the Nets team, which is among the bottom-ranked teams in the NBA when guarding shooting guards. He should clear 15 points with ease on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum: 20+ Points (Celtics)

Tatum has 20+ points in seven straight games, and the Hawks are among the worst defenses in the NBA. This should be a high-scoring game, and Tatum will once again lead the way.

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds (Pacers)

While the Clippers are a physical team, Siakam is playing out of his mind over the past few weeks. The Clippers are a below-average team when it comes to rebounding forwards, so we love this to heat with ease.

Kawhi Leonard: 2+ Assists (Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard has had two or more assists in 60 of his 64 games, and that makes this a high-probability leg.